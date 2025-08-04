Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Unisys stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.31. Unisys has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. Unisys had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $483.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unisys will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Unisys in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Unisys by 56.9% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unisys in the second quarter worth $46,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unisys in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Unisys by 985.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

