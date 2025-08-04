Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Unisys Price Performance
Unisys stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.31. Unisys has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. Unisys had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $483.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unisys will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unisys
About Unisys
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.
Further Reading
