Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Shares in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Argan by 2,987.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan by 419.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argan by 1,123.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan by 12.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGX. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Argan from $150.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Argan in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Argan Stock Down 8.0%

Shares of Argan stock opened at $225.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.05. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.53 and a fifty-two week high of $253.79.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. Argan had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Argan’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

In other news, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 7,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total transaction of $1,688,316.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,242,711.08. This represents a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Edwin Iv Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,970. This represents a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,564 shares of company stock valued at $21,046,366 over the last 90 days. 6.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

