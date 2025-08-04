Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 17,035 The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Pennant Group

In related news, Director Joanne Stringfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $147,350.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,204.25. This trade represents a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

The Pennant Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $22.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $760.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $37.13.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

