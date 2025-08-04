Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 3,600 National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,901,000 after buying an additional 26,987 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Price Performance

NPK opened at $95.39 on Monday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.80 and a fifty-two week high of $110.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day moving average is $92.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $103.64 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

