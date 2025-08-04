Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 50,000 McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.09% of McEwen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McEwen by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McEwen during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen by 9,935.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 14,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen by 12,910.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in McEwen by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McEwen alerts:

McEwen Stock Down 1.1%

McEwen stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. McEwen Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McEwen ( NYSE:MUX Get Free Report ) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.06 million. McEwen had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that McEwen Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McEwen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of McEwen from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McEwen in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of McEwen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of McEwen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McEwen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MUX

McEwen Profile

(Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX).

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.