Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 8,188 The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 426.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANDE opened at $34.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $52.37.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 24.61%.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

