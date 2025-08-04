Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 72,558 CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 72,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CommScope by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,289,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,396,000 after buying an additional 5,996,931 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,328,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in CommScope by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after buying an additional 1,500,558 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in CommScope by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,603,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in CommScope by 2,124.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 922,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 881,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

CommScope Price Performance

Shares of COMM opened at $7.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.38. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $8.68.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. CommScope had a net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

