Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 9,300 Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100,633 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 396.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 103,656 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at $5,631,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BBW. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE BBW opened at $49.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $55.56. The company has a market capitalization of $651.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 6,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $339,160.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 123,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,980,923. This represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $1,429,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 291,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,321,377.65. This trade represents a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,383. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.