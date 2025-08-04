Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $463,000 in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AKRO. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,859,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,840,000 after purchasing an additional 940,388 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,452,000 after buying an additional 800,216 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $18,059,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,786,000 after buying an additional 557,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,321,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,238,000 after buying an additional 513,613 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $48.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a current ratio of 16.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $58.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.91. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $638,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 167,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,538,365.16. This trade represents a 6.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,289.60. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,906 shares of company stock worth $11,862,790 over the last three months. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKRO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

