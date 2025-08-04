Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $482,000 in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 408,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,660,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,909 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,962,000. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,426,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of PACB opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 52.07% and a negative net margin of 430.93%. The business had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

