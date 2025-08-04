Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $309,000 Investment in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after purchasing an additional 70,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,596,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Resideo Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 5,754,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013,227.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 5,754,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,013,227.38. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 47,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 503,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,103,376. The trade was a 8.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on REZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 6.8%

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $25.43 on Monday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 79.47 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32.

About Resideo Technologies

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.