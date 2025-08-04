Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $316,000 Investment in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 24.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 101.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cfra Research raised Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.15.

Valvoline Stock Performance

VVV opened at $35.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.17. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $45.28.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 106.36%. The company had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lori Ann Flees acquired 3,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $101,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 46,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,620.92. This represents a 6.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.