Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $354,000 Investment in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bit Digital by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,194,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,727 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bit Digital by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,437,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 332,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 756,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 26,319 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 358,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares during the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Thursday, June 26th.

Bit Digital Price Performance

Bit Digital stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $870.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 4.90.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 77.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Samir Tabar purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,108,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,216,178. This trade represents a 55.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brock Jeffrey Pierce purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bit Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.