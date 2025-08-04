Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $402,000 Investment in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 570.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Acceptance

In other World Acceptance news, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 4,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $750,288.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,883. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $389,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,074 shares in the company, valued at $790,174.02. This represents a 33.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,264 shares of company stock worth $1,299,163 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $154.36 on Monday. World Acceptance Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $177.25. The company has a current ratio of 17.83, a quick ratio of 19.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.08.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($2.19). World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $132.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that World Acceptance Corporation will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

About World Acceptance

(Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

