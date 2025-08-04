Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 792.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $22.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $855.57 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.17. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $84.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

CNOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

