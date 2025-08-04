Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 247,140 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 435.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 137,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 112,163 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Global Net Lease by 15.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. B. Riley started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 7,103,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $52,775,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,907,384 shares in the company, valued at $147,911,863.12. The trade was a 26.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 584,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,643.33. The trade was a 20.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,653,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,790. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

GNL stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.40 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. Analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.0%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -51.35%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

