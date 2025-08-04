Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 832.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $208,000.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $46.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.68. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $62.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.30). SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 115.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SWTX

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.