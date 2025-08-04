Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,418,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $869,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities set a $205.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $1,753,631.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,864 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,942.40. This represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $168.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.21 and a 200 day moving average of $165.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.45. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.60 and a 12-month high of $178.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

Free Report

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Stories

