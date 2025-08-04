Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 57,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy acquired 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $97,612.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,744.96. The trade was a 10.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $439.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.16). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $69.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

