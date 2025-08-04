Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Shares in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 18.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6,499.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,921 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $893,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 0.3%

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $33.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.36. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.70.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $92.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 33.48% and a negative net margin of 54.98%. Equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $55,840.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 240,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,294.25. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $60,005.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 645,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,093,164.32. This trade represents a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,109 shares of company stock worth $425,962. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

