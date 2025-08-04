Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 32,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $558,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth $439,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 92,780 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 46,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cars.com by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 27,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $299,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 844,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,082,642.75. This trade represents a 3.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cars.com from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $12.43 on Monday. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.76.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.82 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

