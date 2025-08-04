Upstream Bio (UPB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Upstream Bio to post earnings of ($0.61) per share and revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. On average, analysts expect Upstream Bio to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Upstream Bio alerts:

Upstream Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPB opened at $15.54 on Monday. Upstream Bio has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstream Bio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Upstream Bio stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstream Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UPB Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Upstream Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Upstream Bio

About Upstream Bio

(Get Free Report)

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upstream Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstream Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.