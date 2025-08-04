US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $15,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,354,000 after acquiring an additional 224,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,297,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,423,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,116,000 after acquiring an additional 177,492 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 966,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,708,000 after acquiring an additional 34,529 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 850,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after acquiring an additional 24,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $177.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.55 and a fifty-two week high of $185.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.93.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

