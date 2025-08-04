US Bancorp DE Sells 19,114 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,114 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $11,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 82.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE VMI opened at $358.64 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $379.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.59 and a 200-day moving average of $320.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

