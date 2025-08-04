Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Update

Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 40,900 shares, agrowthof1,005.4% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 186,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Vallourec to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st.

Vallourec Stock Up 0.8%

VLOWY opened at $3.78 on Monday. Vallourec has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $979.19 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vallourec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were given a $0.2546 dividend. This represents a yield of 636.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Vallourec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.25%.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

