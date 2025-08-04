VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.45% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $23,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $65.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.54.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.