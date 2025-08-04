VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.83% of VanEck Retail ETF worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. 25.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VanEck Retail ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of RTH opened at $238.21 on Monday. VanEck Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $195.37 and a 52-week high of $243.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.36. The company has a market capitalization of $245.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.88.

About VanEck Retail ETF

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

