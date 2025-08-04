Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 616,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,964 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

