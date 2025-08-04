Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,056.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 198.8% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 129,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $47.63.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

