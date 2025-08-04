Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 696.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,098,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,973,000 after acquiring an additional 665,214 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,540,000 after purchasing an additional 121,547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,021,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,469,000 after purchasing an additional 47,667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,290,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,653,000 after purchasing an additional 46,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 1,249,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,862,000 after buying an additional 660,678 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $128.41 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $132.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.46 and its 200-day moving average is $121.35. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

