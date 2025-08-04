Vaxcyte (PCVX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Vaxcyte to post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vaxcyte to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $33.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05. Vaxcyte has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $121.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth $219,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 115.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 513,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

