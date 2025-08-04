Vaxcyte (PCVX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Vaxcyte to post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vaxcyte to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vaxcyte Trading Down 2.7%
NASDAQ PCVX opened at $33.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05. Vaxcyte has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $121.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCVX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth $219,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 115.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 513,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vaxcyte
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.