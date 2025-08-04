Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 1,032.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 269,125 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 476,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 35.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 174,344 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 213.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 11,010 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $225,705.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 89,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,707. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $167.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

