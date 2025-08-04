Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives $274.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $274.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Barclays upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $281.05 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $177.41 and a twelve month high of $296.72. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.20.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total value of $205,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,969.24. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $48,632.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,930.40. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $209,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $21,456,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 63.0% during the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 48,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,549 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 10.6% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

