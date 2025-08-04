VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) & NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Head to Head Survey

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VeriSign and NetEase”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign $1.56 billion 15.92 $785.70 million $8.38 31.67 NetEase $14.43 billion 5.59 $4.07 billion $6.95 18.32

Dividends

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than VeriSign. NetEase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VeriSign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

VeriSign pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. NetEase pays an annual dividend of $2.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. VeriSign pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NetEase pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares VeriSign and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign 50.05% -40.87% 55.90% NetEase 30.12% 23.08% 16.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of VeriSign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of NetEase shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of VeriSign shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for VeriSign and NetEase, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign 0 0 2 1 3.33 NetEase 0 2 6 0 2.75

VeriSign currently has a consensus target price of $277.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.57%. NetEase has a consensus target price of $120.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.74%. Given VeriSign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VeriSign is more favorable than NetEase.

Risk & Volatility

VeriSign has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetEase has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VeriSign beats NetEase on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce. It operates directory for .name and .cc; and back-end systems for .edu, domain names. VeriSign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers. The company's products and services include Youdao Dictionary, an online knowledge tool; Youdao Translation, a tool specifically designed to support translation needs of business and leisure travelers; U-Dictionary, an online dictionary and translation app; Youdao Kids' Dictionary, a smart and fun tool; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Smart Learning Pad, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart Light, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; online courses; interactive learning apps; and education digitalization solutions, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, a device that automates paper-based homework processing; Youdao Smart Cloud, a cloud-based platform that allows third-party app developers, smart device brands, and manufacturers to the company's OCR capabilities; and Youdao Sports, a sports-centric educational system. Its products and services also include NetEase Cloud Music, a music streaming platform; Yanxuan, an e-commerce platform, which sells private label products; www.163.com portal and related mobile app, Wangyi Xinwen, which deliver information such as news, sports events, technology, fashion trends, and online entertainment; NetEase Mail, an email service; NetEase CC Live streaming, a live streaming platform with a focus on game broadcasting; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

