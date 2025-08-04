Vestcor Inc Has $346,000 Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Matson were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Matson by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 753,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,590,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Matson by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,432,000 after purchasing an additional 117,545 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Matson by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 484,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,321,000 after purchasing an additional 61,204 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 416,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 346,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,734,000 after purchasing an additional 108,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $108.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.39. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $169.12.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $830.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. Matson had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

In other Matson news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total transaction of $200,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,811.28. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $55,735.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,136.68. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MATX. Wall Street Zen lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.67.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

