Vestcor Inc Has $467,000 Position in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after buying an additional 21,818 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.3%

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $178.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.37. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.35 and a 52-week high of $197.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $631.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

