Vestcor Inc Increases Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Vestcor Inc grew its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 174.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in KBR were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 295.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 697.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 4.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,056,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 802,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,372,684.41. This trade represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp lowered KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $46.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.91%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

