Vestcor Inc Lowers Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Vestcor Inc lessened its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39,575.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after buying an additional 253,677 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 824.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 233,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,985,000 after buying an additional 208,283 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 205,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,239,000 after buying an additional 155,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,697,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $719,645,000 after purchasing an additional 148,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 147.4% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 248,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,015,000 after purchasing an additional 147,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.0%

FIX stock opened at $696.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.92 and a twelve month high of $718.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.66.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.60.

Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $5,876,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,473 shares in the company, valued at $22,317,532.03. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total transaction of $6,474,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 198,046 shares in the company, valued at $85,488,536.36. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,900 shares of company stock worth $20,853,987. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

