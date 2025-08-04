Vestcor Inc Raises Holdings in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX)

Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 36,586 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $19.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $899.63 million, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $32.23.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $452.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.05 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 54.24%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

