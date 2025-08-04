Vestcor Inc Sells 4,441 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Vestcor Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 796.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Stock Down 1.3%

Nelnet stock opened at $123.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.89. The company has a current ratio of 34.08, a quick ratio of 34.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.15 and a 1-year high of $127.32.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.47. Nelnet had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $398.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

