Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 81,277 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 14,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 38.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $84,017.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 242,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,956.22. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $9.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.24 and a beta of 0.87. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

Several research firms have commented on VIAV. UBS Group lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

