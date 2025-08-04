Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.17.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.76%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

