Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 44,495 Shares of Outdoor Holding Company (NASDAQ:POWW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outdoor Holding Company (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,495 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Outdoor were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Outdoor by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Outdoor by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 131,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 46,040 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $5,109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Outdoor by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Outdoor alerts:

Outdoor Stock Down 5.1%

POWW opened at $1.12 on Monday. Outdoor Holding Company has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $131.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POWW shares. Wall Street Zen cut Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Outdoor from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on POWW

Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outdoor Holding Company (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.