Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of RE/MAX as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $150.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.17. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $14.31.

In other news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $77,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 151,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,579.72. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

