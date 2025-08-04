Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 583 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 774,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 237,339 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $8,855,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in XPEL by 11,892.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 97,282 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in XPEL by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 61,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter worth $930,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $31.49 on Monday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $871.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. XPEL had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. XPEL’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

