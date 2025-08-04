Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Bandwidth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 16,036.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 326.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BAND. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 16,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $256,395.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,334.90. This represents a 28.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $28,585.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 122,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,592.08. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,596 shares of company stock valued at $658,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $13.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.31 million, a P/E ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.87 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

