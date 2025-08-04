Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 13,385 Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 29.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 9,690.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at $152,000. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MEC shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Mayville Engineering in a research report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mayville Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MEC opened at $16.39 on Monday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $335.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $135.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

