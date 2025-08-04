Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 15,836 Freightcar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freightcar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freightcar America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Freightcar America by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Freightcar America by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 216,307 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freightcar America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Freightcar America by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 34,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freightcar America alerts:

Freightcar America Stock Down 3.5%

RAIL stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.85. Freightcar America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Freightcar America news, insider Celia Perez sold 7,982 shares of Freightcar America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $68,565.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,300.34. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Freightcar America in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Freightcar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Freightcar America

Freightcar America Company Profile

(Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freightcar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freightcar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freightcar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.