Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,464 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,689 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 15.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 7.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

FutureFuel Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of FF stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 0.57. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 3.19%.

FutureFuel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 608.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. FutureFuel’s payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

FutureFuel Profile

(Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.