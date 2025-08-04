Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 551.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 797.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of MATW stock opened at $23.04 on Monday. Matthews International Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

Matthews International Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.22%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

